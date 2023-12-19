Fun holiday games for families on a budget

In preparation for the upcoming holiday gatherings, families are on the lookout for easy and budget-friendly game ideas to add cheer to their celebrations. One such game that requires minimal supplies is "Hungry, Hungry Reindeer," and chances are, you already have everything you need at home.

To play, all you need are old or stale marshmallows, solo cups, and plates. Antlers are optional but can add a festive touch to the game. It's a quick and enjoyable activity that can be set up in no time, making it perfect for family get-togethers.

The rules are simple: participants wear solo cups on their hands as they attempt to pick up marshmallows and place them on a plate within a designated timeframe. The goal is to collect as many marshmallows as possible, adding an element of friendly competition to the holiday festivities.

For those eager to join in the holiday fun, the game is a creative way to engage family members of all ages. The simplicity of the setup ensures that even the littlest participants can enjoy the activity.

So, if you're looking for an entertaining and cost-effective game to spice up your holiday celebrations, consider trying "Hungry, Hungry Reindeer." It's a lighthearted option that promises festive fun for everyone involved.