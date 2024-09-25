Homecoming mum: Georgetown high school may have created largest in the world

The brief East View High School in Georgetown might have created the largest homecoming mum in the world. Lewisville High School in North Texas set the Guinness World Record in 2023, but East View is trying to break that record.



With homecoming season comes monster-sized mums. They are a Texas tradition, and one Central Texas high school might have the largest in the world.

Students worked hard on the larger-than-life project hung in the entryway of East View High School.

Renae Bowie is the Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor who helped orchestrate it.

"People are like, 'Wow, this is amazing. I've never seen anything like this,'" said Renae Bowie.

The class decided they wanted to make history with this hand-made mum, and their teacher helped them sew the idea into a reality.

"Every single class that I have, including my natural resources class, had a hand in making this," said Bowie. "We worked on it through the entire class periods, multiple days. It was our biggest project."

East View High School is trying to break the Guinness World Record with a massive mum. Lewisville High School in North Texas set the record in 2023. However, the Patriot's is almost double the size.

"There's so much buy-in," said Bowie. "The kids are coming over here, they're taking pictures, they love it. They love the Patriot pride."

The students sewed the satin ribbons together and created personalized decorations.

"Each one of my students got the opportunity to make a trinket that was from their heart, or a program that they're a part of," said Bowie. "They took that inspiration, and they made it out of cardboard, and we put it on a size 40 ribbon and put it up there."

It took almost a month to complete, and they finished in time for homecoming week.

"Anything is possible with the right motivation, with the right plan, with the heart," said Bowie. "You have to have the heart to do something. If you want to be great, you have to work hard."

Even though it is not your average assignment, Bowie hopes her students get something from it that they cannot learn from a textbook.

The homecoming football game will be at 7 p.m. against Glenn High School.