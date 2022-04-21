Neighbors say homeless encampment was cleared after machete attack in the area

Earlier this week, we brought you the story of a man attacked with a machete on Elmont and Pleasant Valley Road.

FOX 7 got an update from the Austin Police Department on the situation.

Neighbors say the area where a homeless encampment once was is now cleared.

In a video from Monday, you can see three people approaching a man walking his dog near a homeless encampment.

"They start basically ganging up on this guy. Someone hit him on the back of the head, and then they stabbed him with a machete," a witness who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The suspect ran off. The victim is expected to be okay.

One person in the area, who only wanted to be identified as Max, says she heard this on Monday.

"Just a lot of screaming, a lot of yelling, and then a couple minutes [later] just a bunch of cops and rushing, and I think I just went inside at that point," she said. "It's not like anything ​I'm not used to. I'm used to the scuffle. Riverside and stuff, but it was very jarring to find out something like this happened. It's a lot."

Multiple crimes have happened in the area in the past few months.

Thursday morning, APD sent FOX 7 a statement that reads:

"The APD South District Representatives will be in the Elmont/Pleasant Valley area this morning conducting operations to help address concerns of persons loitering and trespassing on private property, as well as the selling and using of illegal narcotics in the area."

One neighbor says officers talked to people in the camp to move them out.

Those in the area have mixed thoughts about it.

"I think it's a little safer, but again I feel bad, because where are they going to go? They're not just homeless, they're mentally ill, so you never really know. It's a little unnerving," Jose Santoyo said.

"That's f***ed up. Those people, they shouldn't be cleared out. They're people, they should have homes," Max said.

"It does look better," Desiree Hernandez said. "Things happen in life and people make bad decisions, but I hope to God, and I pray for them."

In a statement, District 3 Council Member Sabino "Pio" Renteria, who represents the area, said in part:

Advertisement

"The recent incidents on East Riverside are deeply concerning to me…It’s important to note that these incidents have not been related to a single cause…To the extent that proximity to, or the involvement of, people experiencing homelessness is relevant to a given incident, it underscores how important it is that we continue our efforts to get people off the streets and into housing."