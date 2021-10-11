Homeowner confronts, shoots driver of 'suspicious vehicle' outside his home

One man is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries after a homeowner confronted the driver of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ parked outside of his home.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Tina's Trail in Martindale around 3:42 a.m. on Monday, October 11 for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for critical life-threatening injuries.

The shooting reportedly happened after the homeowner confronted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence, according to deputies.

The shooter is reportedly being cooperative. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the shooter is not in custody at this time and that there does not appear to be a threat to the public, according to a press release.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 ext. 4513.

