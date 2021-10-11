Hometown Missions helps Dripping Springs family with new home

Hometown Missions has helped a Dripping Springs family with a new home after months of planning.

Luisa and Roy Acosta have lived in Dripping Springs for decades and needed help after their home was damaged.

"We didn't have air conditioning, we just used window units. We had a fireplace heat that we used in the wintertime," Luisa says.

Hometown Missions stepped in to help but it found that the house needed more work than originally thought and so a completely brand new home was built.

Board member with Hometown Missions Robin Robinson said "It was incredibly meaningful to hand over the keys" to the Acostas who Robinson says "have been pillars of this community for their whole lives."

Luis says she is "grateful" and feels very "blessed" with her new home.

Hometown Missions says it's doing what it can to help families like the Acostas all year long through projects like Home in a Month. It says it can always use volunteers. If you'd like more information or to help you can go here.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter