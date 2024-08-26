Homicide in downtown Austin; police questioning person of interest

The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a woman as the city's 41st homicide.

The incident began at around 1:38 a.m. when a person flagged down officers who were patrolling near the 500 block of East 6th Street.

Officers found a woman who appeared to be injured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

APD says they have identified a person of interest and are questioning that person.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information that may help in the investigation, you're asked to call APD's Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS (8477).