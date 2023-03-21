Homicide investigation in East Austin; police speaking to person of interest

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in East Austin.

The incident happened in the area of Felix and Montopolis and began when police responded to calls about gunshots at around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a person in their 20s, with obvious signs of trauma, and began life-saving measures. That person died at the scene.

Officials say another person, who claimed to be involved in the incident, arrived at a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police say they are speaking to a person of interest and a witness.