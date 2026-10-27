Homicide investigation in Fayette County leads to armed standoff: sheriff

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Fayette County On Oct. 22, a man was found dead in the 2200 block of South State Highway 237 A person of interest was wanted for questioning. That man was later involved in an armed standoff with deputies



The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and an armed standoff near Round Top.

Homicide investigation in Fayette County

The backstory:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 22 in the 2200 block of South State Highway 237, a 59-year-old California man was found dead.

The man was lying in the driveway, and an early investigation revealed he was shot and killed.

Dig deeper:

Officials identified a 56-year-old Houston man as a person wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide investigation.

On Oct. 27, investigators received information that the man was heading to a church near Round Top. He had plans to take a rideshare to the church on State Highway 237.

The rideshare driver later reported that the man held him at gunpoint the entire way from Houston. The driver was not physically injured.

When deputies arrived at the church, the man was armed inside, and a standoff ensued.

A negotiation took place for several hours, before the man took his own life.

During this incident, there was no danger to the public.