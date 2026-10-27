Taylor police looking for men accused of following child from bus stop

The Brief Taylor PD are looking for two men accused of following a child The child's parent said his 10-year-old was walking home from the bus stop when two men were seen following Police are asking for information regarding the incident



Police are looking for two men accused of following a child from a bus stop in Taylor.

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 26, around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious incident near the intersection of Tribute Blvd. and Greinert Dr. in Taylor.

A father reported that his 10-year-old child was followed by two men while walking home from the bus stop.

The two men were seen getting out of a black Jeep-style car, wearing all black clothing and began walking in the child's direction. The child began to run, and the two men began chasing after the child.

The child said another man in a yard nearby yelled at the two men to stop following the child. The two men then ran back to the Jeep and left the area toward North Dr.

What you can do:

If anyone has any video that will help in this investigation, contact the Taylor Police Department at (512) 352-5551.