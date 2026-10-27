Zilker Park's Great Lawn gets partial reopening post-ACL

The Brief Part of Zilker Park's Great Lawn will be reopening to the public this weekend The reopening comes after the ACL loadout and the annual maintenance period Rest of the Great Lawn will be transitioning to Trail of Lights operations for the holiday season



Now that the Austin City Limits Music Festival has loaded out and the annual maintenance period is wrapping up, part of Zilker Park's Great Lawn will be reopening to the public.

What's next:

Austin Parks & Recreation (PARD) says that the western portion of the Great Lawn will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 31, with parking available via the Stratford Drive parking lot.

The western Great Lawn will stay open throughout the holiday season, but there will be other closures and changes to access:

Outdoor volleyball courts will be accessible from Oct. 31 through Nov. 16

Stratford Drive & parking lot will remain open with parking available in the Stratford lot

Lou Neff Road will remain closed throughout the holiday season

The rest of the Great Lawn will be transitioning to Trail of Lights operations over the coming weeks.

Zilker Park restoration

What they're saying:

PARD Turf and Zilker Maintenance teams have been working with C3 Presents and their contractors over the past few weeks to restore the Great Lawn following ACL.

The teams have completed multiple recovery tasks, including removing debris, repairing irrigation, aerating the lawn, distributing rye seeds and watering to aid in turf recovery.

Volleyball courts have been tilled and screened to restore optimal conditions. Finally, areas south of Barton Springs Road have been hydroseeded to reestablish grass.

Ongoing restoration work will continue and is expected to be completed, following Trail of Lights loadout.