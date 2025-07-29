2 dead in East Austin home; APD investigating

The Brief Homicide investigation in East Austin Incident was in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Police said two people are dead



The Austin Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found in East Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on July 29, around 4:12 p.m., a 911 caller said they saw two bodies inside a home in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between Chicon Street and Poquito Street.

The 911 caller was a delivery driver who said they saw the door of a home open with the bodies inside, police said.

When first responders arrived, they found two bodies with obvious trauma. They were later pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no further threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 947-TIPS.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.