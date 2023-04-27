2 dead following domestic violence incident in South Austin, police say

Two people are dead following what appeared to be a domestic violence incident in South Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Police said on Thursday, April 27, at 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 1200 block of Kenyon Drive. A mother wanted to check in on her daughter who she had not heard from in two days.

When officers arrived, they found the door of the home unsecured. They also found two bodies with obvious signs of trauma.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s were pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Detectives said it appeared to be a domestic violence incident. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.