Homicide in North Austin: Altercation escalates into deadly shooting

The Brief Austin police investigating city's 56th homicide Man dies after shooting in 900 block of East Braker Lane



Austin police are conducting a homicide investigation after an altercation between two people escalated into a deadly shooting in North Austin.

The incident happened in the 900 block of East Braker Lane at around 1:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the area.

The owner of Michelobos, a business in the area, tells FOX 7 Austin that the incident began as an altercation between two women.

At some point, the altercation escalated to a shooting between two men.

One man died at the scene and another was injured.

Austin police say two suspects have been detained.

There is no immediate threat to the public and police say they believe it is an isolated incident.

This is being investigated as Austin's 56th homicide of the year.