Police investigating homicide at North Austin apartment complex

Austin police say a man was killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in North Austin.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of the IH-35 southbound service road.

Authorities say they got multiple 911 calls about a man who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 20s with obvious signs of trauma and immediately began performing lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, police have not provided any information about a suspect or a motive.

They do, however, say they think it was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

If you have any information, call the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

This is Austin's 24th homicide of the year.