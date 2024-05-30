Homicide: Shooting in South Austin leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating a homicide in South Austin.

On Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane, near South Congress Ave. and Stassney Ln.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from his injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but they say there is no active threat to the public.

This is being investigated as Austin's 24th homicide of the year.