Honduran national indicted for alleged Austin armed robberies

A Honduran national has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the alleged armed robberies of two Austin stores.

According to court documents, Christian Lopez-Burgos allegedly committed the robberies of two convenience stores on or around December 31, 2023, and February 3, 2024.

During the first robbery, Lopez-Burgos allegedly brandished a firearm and during the second robbery he allegedly fired a pistol at a victim three times and pointed it at two others.

Lopez-Burgos is charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each Hobbs Act violation, a minimum of seven years in prison for the brandishing charge, and a minimum of 10 years in prison for the discharge offense years in prison.

Federal law provides that any punishment imposed as to the firearms charges is to run consecutively to any other sentence imposed.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.