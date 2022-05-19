Hot Luck Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend featuring top chefs, musicians

Hot Luck Festival is back Memorial Day Weekend from May 26-29! It'll once again bring together top chefs and musicians for a full slate of events at some beloved Austin-area venues.

The event was created by James Beard Award-winner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal and Mohawk owner James Moody, and Mike Thelin, co-founder of Feast Portland. Hot Luck describes itself as a DIY casserole of the culinary and music world and a fun, chef-driven celebration of fire, food, music, and camaraderie.

Featured chefs participating in this year's Hot Luck include:

Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack (San Antonio, TX)

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde (Chicago, IL)

Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie's (Austin, TX)

Chris Shepherd (Houston, TX)

Tyson Cole, Uchi (Austin, TX)

Fermin Nunez, Suerte (Austin, TX)

At night, the focus shifts to music as guests can experience Austin nightlife with shows at some of Austin's most iconic clubs, including Mohawk and Antone’s. This year, Hot Luck is excited to welcome Superchunk, Shannon and The Clams, DJ Jazzy Jeff with DJ Mel, Cam Cole, Joe Marcinek Band featuring George Porter Jr. (of The Meters), and more.

Hot Luck is also joining forces with the Southern Smoke Foundation in a forward-looking partnership focused on helping folks in the restaurant and hospitality industry when they need it most. To that end, the Hot Luck team announced recently that Southern Smoke will become the charity beneficiary of the Hot Luck Festival.