100+ local, regional artists announced as part of Hot Summer Nights lineup

More than 100 local and regional artists are expected to perform in this year's Hot Summer Nights music festival.

The Red River Cultural District says the annual multi-genre, multi-venue, and admission-free music festival is slated to return to downtown Austin from Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6.

More than ten local venues are set to participate, including longstanding festival participants Stubb’s, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, and Empire and newcomers like Mala Vida, Valhalla, The Green Jay, Swan Dive, and the newly-opened Chess Club.

The following artists are slated to perform over the three-day festival:

Acid Coursel; All Day Ray; American Sharks; Amplified Heat; Animals On TV; Ariel + The Culture; Babi Boi; Being Dead; BFF; Big Bill; Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad; Blas; Body Pillow; Bondbreakr; Boy Sim; Bricktop Blues Band; Brigette Bandit; Candy Rio; Cedars; Chief Cleopatra; Como Las Movies; CP Loony; Cush With a C; Danger*Cakes; DatBoyCraig; Death Party; Die Hard Habits; Die Spitz; DJ Boi Orbison; DJ FunkRula!; DJ Neph; DJ Notion; DJ Ortiz; Dorio; Dossey; Drakulas; Easy Compodre; El Combo Oscuro; Favor; Felt Out; Figure Factor; Flora & Fawna; Flyer Club; Font; Foxtales; Freddy Boom; Freebleeder; Giddy Up Go; Glass Mansions; Gleaming; Gravedweller; Gus Baldwin and the Sketch; Haunt Me; Holy Death Trio; House Of LePore; Indoor Creature; Intercom Heights; Jane Leo; Je'Texas; K Like The Letter; Kiko Villamizar; Kimarie Sky; Knowsuffer; Koningsor; Lola Tried; Lovelorn; Luna Luna; Maikeru; Mama Duke; Marmalakes; Mass Minor; Michael Hale Trio feat. Mac McIntosh; Molly Ringworm; Mom's Plate; MVTANT; Naga Brujo; NBM STIFF; Norman Ba$e; On Being An Angel; p1nkstar; Pleasure Venom; Plugs Best Friend; Primo The Alien; Public Offenders; Riverboat Gamblers; Rusty Dusty; Sailor Poon; Sarah & The Sundays; Selfless Lovers; Shelly Knicks; Shoose McGee; SOBBRS; Strap Never Had Love; TC Superstar; Texas T and the Shine Runners; The Bearer; The Butts; The Foolish Ones; The Irons; The Khost; The Stacks; The Tiarras; The Village; The Vinous; The Well; Theo Love; Tombus; Tony 22; Transy Warhol; Trochez; TV's Daniel; Urban Heat; Wes Denzel; and Yellow Jones.

While admission is free, festival performances are paid opportunities for artists thanks in part to donations from corporate sponsors and the public, says the RRCD. Those interested in making a donation to the RRCD can do so online.

Proceeds this year will go on to further support the district's ongoing charitable and programs supporting Austin's live music community including creative, service, hospitality, and production sector workers, says the district. Over the past three years, RRCD says it has awarded $255,000 across 3,000+ individual grants to date.

