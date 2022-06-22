Hot Summer Nights returns to downtown Austin August 4-6

Hot Summer Nights is back!

The Red River Cultural District says the annual multi-genre, multi-venue, and admission-free music festival is slated to return to downtown Austin from Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6.

More than ten local venues are set to participate, including longstanding festival participants Stubb’s, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, and Empire and newcomers like Mala Vida, Valhalla, The Green Jay, Swan Dive, and the newly-opened Chess Club.

The district says that the music festival will feature dozens of free performances featuring local and regional artists with a mix of both established and up-and-coming acts. While admission is free, festival performances are paid opportunities for artists.

A lineup of performances will be announced soon.

Proceeds this year will go on to further support the district's ongoing charitable and programs supporting Austin's live music community including creative, service, hospitality, and production sector workers, says the district. Over the past three years, RRCD says it has awarded $255,000 across 3,000+ individual grants to date.

