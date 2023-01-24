House destroyed in Southeast Austin fire

article

A home was destroyed in a fire this morning in Southeast Austin.

Firefighters say the fire was through the roof when they arrived at the home in the 4500 block of Eric Circle.

The only occupant was safely evacuated by Austin police.

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the fire is out now. But crews are still on scene continuing to overhaul.

As of 7 a.m., Pleasant Valley is blocked in both directions between Revere and Franklin Park.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.