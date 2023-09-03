2 dogs dead, 5 people displaced after house fire near Austin-Bergstrom; fire ruled accidental

Austin fire crews are working on putting out a house fire in southeast Austin near the airport.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy Austin Fire Department.

AFD initially said on X that crews were working a fire in the 7500 block of Cayenne Lane.

AFD says the fire was under control in 30 minutes, and that no residents were home at the time of the fire.

Two dogs died in the fire, and five people have been displaced, according to AFD.

AFD says a unit will remain on scene for the next several hours to monitor for hotspots.

AFD says the fire was accidental and originated around a stove in the house.

AFD reports heavy fire damage to the attic, and that there is smoke, heat and water throughout the structure.

AFD estimates $250,000 in structure damage and $100,000 in content damage.