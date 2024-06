Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Austin fire crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in Northwest Austin.

Officials say multiple calls came in before 5:15 a.m. about a house on fire in the 13000 block of Tilghman Trail off Anderson Mill Road near US 183.

Fire crews say the visible fire has been extinguished and multiple searches of the home have been completed but nothing was found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.