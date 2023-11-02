Austin firefighters battled a large house fire overnight in Southeast Austin.

The fire broke out Thursday morning in the 4600 block of Bucks Run near East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

AFD says one person was taken the hospital out of precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The fire has been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.