Houston-area man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

A Houston man has been arrested in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to FBI Houston, Wilmar Montano Alvarado was arrested. He is scheduled to be in federal court on Friday afternoon.

He is the third Houston-area resident arrested by the FBI in connection to the events at the U.S. Capitol.

FOX 26 spoke to Montano earlier this month about his experience at the Capitol.

He told FOX 26 at the time that he flew to the U.S. Capitol to join the Jan. 6 protest because he believes election fraud may have compromised his vote.

Montano also said he was at the edge of the Capitol Building barricade when protesters pushed past it, so he joined them.

He says he climbed the Capitol steps, and before he knew it, he was being pushed toward the door.

"I turned around, trying to get out, and it was really impossible because people kept pushing in," said Montano. "So I found myself really close to the cops, and so I was like with my hands up, and I told them, I’m not part of this. I’m trying to get out."

He claims ended up getting hit in the head when someone threw a speaker.

A former Houston police officer and a Spring man are also facing federal charges for their involvement in the Capitol riot.

No word on which charges Montano is facing at the time of this writing.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.