The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for Community Day, presented by TC Energy, with free admission for all guests until noon on Wednesday, March 8.

For the first time, the Rodeo will host Community Day, providing additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park. The celebration includes buy-one-get-one rides and games, discounted food and beverage offerings, and community activations.

"This is the first time the Rodeo has offered free admission to the entire community. We’re thrilled to have TC Energy as our presenting sponsor on March 8," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. "Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the Rodeo offers. We are grateful for our partnership with TC Energy, and we can’t wait to celebrate on March 8."

In addition to free admission and discounts, several exciting community-driven activations will be across the Rodeo grounds. Additional community partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Community Day discounts include:

Free admission for all guests until noon.

Buy one, get one rides and games in the Junction Carnival area until 4 p.m.

Discounted food and beverage offerings until 4 p.m.

$3 mini corn dog at McKinney Corn Dog

$3 small popcorn at Kid Shack

3 small sour apple lemonade at Squeezers

Additionally, for every person that walks through the gates between 8 a.m. until noon on March 8, TC Energy will donate $1 to the local community through its social impact program, Build Strong, which invests in organizations that are integral to local communities.

"Our partnership with the Rodeo reflects our commitment to build strong, vibrant communities where we live and work," said Tina Faraca, President U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines at TC Energy. "We’re honored to bring our community together in a family-friendly atmosphere to experience and celebrate what RODEOHOUSTON is really about."

In addition to Community Day, the Rodeo has announced Family Wednesdays on March 1 and 15 with similar discounts and free admission for seniors 60+ and children under 12 until noon. For more information on discounted Wednesdays, please visit rodeohouston.com.

