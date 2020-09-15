Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo planning for "safe and healthy" return in 2021

article

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo says they are planning for a “safe and health” return in 2021.

Next year’s event is scheduled to run from March 2 to March 21 at NRG Park.

Rodeo officials say planning is well underway and they are proactively preparing for multiple scenarios.

“Above all, the health and safety of our community, guests, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, partners and staff remains our top priority,” Rodeo Houston wrote in a message on their website. “The Rodeo and NRG Park are considering multiple health and safety measures for the 2021 Rodeo, which will be posted once finalized.”

RELATED: Houston Rodeo canceled after local COVID-19 cases

Officials say their planning includes tasks force, collaboration with Houston-area venues and sports teams, evaluating community feedback, and working closely with medical experts, local officials, and community stakeholders.

Advertisement

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo closed early on March 11 due to concerns over COVID-19. It was the first time in HLSR history that it had been closed after opening 88 years ago.

MORE HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO STORIES