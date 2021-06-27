Houston man identified as victim from deadly condo collapse in Florida

A Houston native has been identified as one of the victims killed by the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 54-year-old Manuel "Manny" LaFont’s body was discovered by search crews on Saturday.

So far, nine people have died from the building’s sudden collapse. In addition, more than 150 remain unaccounted for.

LaFont’s close friends and family were too upset to speak on camera Sunday. However, they did provide photos and videos of the Houston native. One close friend describes LaFont as the "life of the party".

LaFont lived on the 8th floor of the Surfside condo. We’re told he had been hosting a guest, another Houston man in his early twenties. So far, LaFont’s close family friend in his twenties has not been located since the building collapsed.

"We have one objective; bring those people out of the rubble safely and return them to their families," said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.