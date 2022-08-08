Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash.

Six people were killed in the violent wreck, including a pregnant woman and her infant son, while Linton and eight others survived the crash.

BACKGROUND: Houston nurse speeding thru LA intersection kills 6, including pregnant woman, in fiery crash

Linton will be charged with 6 counts of murder and 5 counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to DA Gascón. If convicted, she faces 90 years to life in prison.

Linton also made her first court appearance Monday. She could be seen crying in court.

Linton was treated at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center following the fiery collision.

The following day, she was released from the hospital and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Jail records show she was held on a $9 million bail at the Century Regional Detection that was initially set at $2 million.

Tragedy strikes on Thursday afternoon: ‘It looks like a war zone’

On the afternoon of Aug. 4, crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on what was initially reported as a fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the horrific eight-vehicle crash.

Surveillance video that captured the fiery collision shows the driver of a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the intersection at what investigators estimate to be 90 mph. In addition, Linton did not appear to brake, authorities said.

Upon impact, Linton’s Mercedes-Benz and two other vehicles erupted into flames. The violent wreck came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection after at least one vehicle struck a gas station sign.

Bystanders tried to help those trapped but couldn't get close.

"The worst thing is we can help nobody because the fire was out of control," a witness told FOX 11.

Images from SkyFOX show at least two burned vehicles, one of which split in half after crashing into a pole.

Five people are dead after a car crash in West Los Angeles on Thursday. (KTTV-TV)

One CHP officer described the crash scene to reporters on Thursday afternoon. "It almost looks like a war zone," he said.

"It was just really bad. It was just really, really graphic, really gruesome with people everywhere screaming," a witness told FOX 11.

What we know about the victims

The pregnant woman killed in the crash was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Asherey Ryan, 23, of Los Angeles. Her unborn child, listed by the coroner's office as "baby boy Ryan," was also counted among the deceased. Family members told FOX 11 that Ryan's infant son, Alonzo Quintero, was also killed. Ryan’s family also identified Asherey’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, as a victim of the crash. He worked as a security guard and was reportedly driving his family to Ryan's appointment.

Ryan, who was eight and half months pregnant was reportedly on her way to a prenatal appointment.

Other victims include two women and a man whose identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The California Highway Patrol reported a sixth victim was later found dead in the burned wreckage inside one of the vehicles.

An additional eight people were injured in the crash, including six minors and two adults, ranging in age from one to 33 years old. All the surviving victims were taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center where seven of the surviving victims were triaged, and one victim was admitted in fair condition, officials said.