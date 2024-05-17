A man was killed when a large crane fell on a cement truck during a severe storm in Houston on Thursday, officials say.

The tragic incident unfolded around 6:40 p.m. on Wingate near 75th Street.

According to police, there were a few cement trucks parked in the area – one with a passenger and driver inside and the other with a driver.

Police say two large cranes fell over from the wind, and one of them fell onto the trucks.

One man, in his early 70s, was killed.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed that four people died during the destructive storms on Thursday.