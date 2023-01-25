Expand / Collapse search

Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris

By Ronnie Marley
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. 

RELATED: Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3

In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. 

City of Deer Park video - City Hall- North Courtyard

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the north courtyard at City Hall.

SUGGESTED: Texans impacted by severe storms urged to self-report property damages

City of Deer Park video - City Hall- Drive-Thru

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the drive-thru at City Hall.

SUGGESTED: Deer Park damage: American Red Cross opens shelter for those affected by severe weather

City of Deer Park video - Community Center Parking lot

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the Community Center parking lot.

SUGGESTED: Pasadena Animal Shelter damaged by possible tornado: How you can help the animals

City of Deer Park video - Community Center

The City of Deer Park has released surveillance video after a tornado moved over the area. Here's the view from the Community Center.