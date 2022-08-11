A community building is currently under construction in downtown Houston, and while it's being built by the city's Ismaili Muslim residents, it will be a place where everyone is welcome.

According to a press release, the center is being constructed along Allen Parkway across from Buffalo Bayou Park and will be the first in the United States. However, it will join several international centers in London, Lisbon, Dubai, Dushanbe, Vancouver, and Toronto.

During a special luncheon held Thursday by the city's Ismaili community, hundreds of dignitaries and local leaders came out to discuss the center's progress.

(Photo courtesy of Imara Houston Inc. ©)

Ismailis are a part of Shia Islam, whose beliefs are united under an Imam (spiritual leader) and direct descendent of the Prophet Muhammad. They live across the U.S. and have a significant presence in Texas.

Prince Amyn Aga Khan, the younger brother of the 49th hereditary Imam, His Highness the Aga Khan, made a special appearance at the luncheon. Additionally, several local leaders were also in attendance including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Mayor Turner delivered special remarks during the event, noting how the center would promote inclusivity for all Houstonians.

"The Center will be a place where Houstonians of all backgrounds come together to strengthen and forge new bonds and work together based on our common values, towards a future that shines even brighter than the present," he said. "The notion of service to humanity, of bridge building, and of giving the best of ourselves, which permeate the Ismaili community and underlines the spirit of Houston, are modeled by His Highness the Aga Khan through the work of the Ismaili Imamat and of the Aga Khan Development Network."

Prince Amyn also was able to speak about the center's importance, calling it a spiritual place where knowledge and creativity could be strengthened.

"These Centers seek to provide a place where people come together to share their creativity and their wisdom," Prince Amyn said. "Above all, these are places for contemplation, upliftment, and the search for knowledge, and have

become important cultural institutions."