How does the government shutdown impact Austin's airport?

The Brief Travelers react to possible flight cancellations and delays at the airport Sen. John Cornyn spoke after casting his vote to end the government shutdown The airport is working with community nonprofits and on-airport operators to provide food and resources to federal employees



A final vote to reopen the federal government is expected on Wednesday, Nov. 12. That legislative process, which started in the U.S. Senate Monday night, will not immediately end the chaos at places like airports.

More than a thousand flights were canceled Tuesday morning across the U.S. and President Trump issued a stern warning to air traffic controllers about not showing up for work.

Travelers react to flight cancellations and delays

Local perspective:

The lines were not long Tuesday morning at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It was a welcome sight for travelers like Armando Fiduderoa. He and his kids were flying to Puerto Rico for a cruise, but to get there, they had to make a connection.

"I'm really, really worried because we're going to Dallas, and Dallas is one of the airports most affected, so yeah, I'm really worried," said Fiduderoa.

The departure board noted about 20 delays going past the noon hour, and at baggage claim, one cancellation was posted for arrivals. That flight was among more than a thousand canceled across the nation on Tuesday morning.

FOX 7 asked Javier Torres if he was concerned his trip to Madrid would eventually get grounded after reacting to their connection in Atlanta.

"I don't know about him, but I was getting worried that I was going to make it all the way," said Torres.

Sen. John Cornyn speaks on government shutdown

What they're saying:

Texas Senator John Cornyn was returning to Austin after casting his vote to reopen the government. The modified budget resolution was sent back to the house Monday night for a critical final vote that's expected on Wednesday, Nov. 12. FOX 7 asked the Senator about efforts to prevent similar shutdowns.

"We're taking another look at some of the Senate rules. For example, the filibuster in regard to things like reopening the government, continuing resolutions, appropriations bills," said Senator Cornyn.

Past attempts by Democrats to end the filibuster have been rejected by Senate leaders like Cornyn. Republicans have warned that without the blocking procedure, measures impacting the Supreme Court, as well as granting statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, could be forced through if and when Democrats regain the majority.

"No question. The filibuster saved us from a lot of bad laws, a lot of bad policy. But when it comes to closing the government down, allowing a minority to do that without any sort of consequences is something that's going to cause us to reconsider, causing me to reconsider," said Cornyn.

Senator Cornyn said he is withholding his congressional pay as long as federal workers are not being paid, like air traffic controllers.

President Trump, in a social media post on Monday, threatened to dock future pay for air traffic controllers who don't show up for work. He also offered bonuses for those who do return to work.

Related article

Tim Namisnale, who was leaving Austin for Fort Bend, said he is concerned about how fast things got back on track for travelers like him and federal workers.

"They deserve a lot. I mean, no pay, they sit there and work. I have a cousin that sits there and gets furloughed, and I give them all the credit in the world. So, I mean who else does that," said Namisnale.

Help for federal workers

Why you should care:

A spokesperson sent the following information about assistance for federal workers:

"The airport continues to work with community nonprofits and on-airport operators to provide food and resources to federal employees. You can join in by supporting local charities through donations or volunteering.

A City-sponsored donation drive to benefit Central Texas Food Bank will also be held November 7 and 21 and December 5 and 19. If you’d like to participate, please bring non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, pasta and rice for donation to the Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m."

TSA staff are allowed to accept donated gift cards. These are collected by TSA management, who ensures fair and equitable distribution of the gift cards.

Central Texas Food Bank and Feed the Need are just two examples of local nonprofits who are working to support those affected by the federal shutdown."