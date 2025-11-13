How every Texas House member voted on reopening the government

article

Twenty-four of the 25 House Republicans from Texas voted to pass a bill ending the nation's longest government shutdown (43 days). The measure, which was passed by a vote of 222-209, has already been signed by President Donald Trump. Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) was the only Democrat from the state to join with Republicans in support of the bill.



Twenty-four of the 25 House Republicans from Texas voted in favor of a bill Wednesday to end the nation's longest government shutdown. The measure has already been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, did not vote.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, was the only Texas Democratic member who joined with Republicans in support.

The historic 43-day funding lapse saw federal workers go without multiple paychecks, travelers stranded at airports and people lining up at food banks to get a meal for their families.

House lawmakers made their long-awaited return to the nation's capital this week after nearly eight weeks away, with Republicans using their slight majority to get the bill over the finish line by a vote of 222-209. The Senate had already passed the measure.

Trump has called the bill a "very big victory."

How Texas House Democrats voted

Casar, Greg [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Castro, Joaquin [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Crockett, Jasmine [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Cuellar, Henry [D-TX] Democratic Texas Yea

Doggett, Lloyd [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Escobar, Veronica [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Fletcher, Lizzie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Garcia, Sylvia R. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Gonzalez, Vicente [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Green, Al [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Johnson, Julie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

Veasey, Marc A. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

How Texas House Republicans voted

Arrington, Jodey C. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Babin, Brian [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Carter, John R. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Cloud, Michael [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Crenshaw, Dan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

De La Cruz, Monica [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Ellzey, Jake [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Fallon, Pat [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Gill, Brandon [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Goldman, Craig A. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Gonzales, Tony [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Gooden, Lance [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Hunt, Wesley [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Jackson, Ronny [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Luttrell, Morgan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX] Republican Texas Not Voting

Moran, Nathaniel [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Nehls, Troy E. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Pfluger, August [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Roy, Chip [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Self, Keith [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Sessions, Pete [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Van Duyne, Beth [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Weber, Randy K. Sr. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

Williams, Roger [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea