How every Texas House member voted on reopening the government

Published  November 13, 2025 9:48am CST
(Top) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, (Bottom) R-Texas, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

The Brief

    • Twenty-four of the 25 House Republicans from Texas voted to pass a bill ending the nation's longest government shutdown (43 days).
    • The measure, which was passed by a vote of 222-209, has already been signed by President Donald Trump.
    • Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) was the only Democrat from the state to join with Republicans in support of the bill.

AUSTIN - Twenty-four of the 25 House Republicans from Texas voted in favor of a bill Wednesday to end the nation's longest government shutdown. The measure has already been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, did not vote. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, was the only Texas Democratic member who joined with Republicans in support.

RELATED STORY: Trump signs stopgap bill, ending government shutdown

The historic 43-day funding lapse saw federal workers go without multiple paychecks, travelers stranded at airports and people lining up at food banks to get a meal for their families.

House lawmakers made their long-awaited return to the nation's capital this week after nearly eight weeks away, with Republicans using their slight majority to get the bill over the finish line by a vote of 222-209. The Senate had already passed the measure. 

Trump has called the bill a "very big victory."

How Texas House Democrats voted

  • Casar, Greg [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Castro, Joaquin [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Crockett, Jasmine [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Cuellar, Henry [D-TX] Democratic Texas Yea
  • Doggett, Lloyd [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Escobar, Veronica [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Fletcher, Lizzie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Garcia, Sylvia R. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Gonzalez, Vicente [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Green, Al [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Johnson, Julie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
  • Veasey, Marc A. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay

How Texas House Republicans voted

  • Arrington, Jodey C. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Babin, Brian [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Carter, John R. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Cloud, Michael [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Crenshaw, Dan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • De La Cruz, Monica [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Ellzey, Jake [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Fallon, Pat [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Gill, Brandon [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Goldman, Craig A. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Gonzales, Tony [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Gooden, Lance [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Hunt, Wesley [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Jackson, Ronny [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Luttrell, Morgan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX] Republican Texas Not Voting
  • Moran, Nathaniel [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Nehls, Troy E. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Pfluger, August [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Roy, Chip [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Self, Keith [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Sessions, Pete [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Van Duyne, Beth [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Weber, Randy K. Sr. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
  • Williams, Roger [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea

The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Congress House Roll Call vote 285 and previous FOX Television Stations coverage.

TexasPoliticsTexas Politics