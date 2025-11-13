How every Texas House member voted on reopening the government
AUSTIN - Twenty-four of the 25 House Republicans from Texas voted in favor of a bill Wednesday to end the nation's longest government shutdown. The measure has already been signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, did not vote.
Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, was the only Texas Democratic member who joined with Republicans in support.
The historic 43-day funding lapse saw federal workers go without multiple paychecks, travelers stranded at airports and people lining up at food banks to get a meal for their families.
House lawmakers made their long-awaited return to the nation's capital this week after nearly eight weeks away, with Republicans using their slight majority to get the bill over the finish line by a vote of 222-209. The Senate had already passed the measure.
Trump has called the bill a "very big victory."
How Texas House Democrats voted
- Casar, Greg [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Castro, Joaquin [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Crockett, Jasmine [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Cuellar, Henry [D-TX] Democratic Texas Yea
- Doggett, Lloyd [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Escobar, Veronica [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Fletcher, Lizzie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Garcia, Sylvia R. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Gonzalez, Vicente [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Green, Al [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Johnson, Julie [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
- Veasey, Marc A. [D-TX] Democratic Texas Nay
How Texas House Republicans voted
- Arrington, Jodey C. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Babin, Brian [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Carter, John R. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Cloud, Michael [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Crenshaw, Dan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- De La Cruz, Monica [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Ellzey, Jake [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Fallon, Pat [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Gill, Brandon [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Goldman, Craig A. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Gonzales, Tony [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Gooden, Lance [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Hunt, Wesley [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Jackson, Ronny [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Luttrell, Morgan [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX] Republican Texas Not Voting
- Moran, Nathaniel [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Nehls, Troy E. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Pfluger, August [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Roy, Chip [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Self, Keith [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Sessions, Pete [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Van Duyne, Beth [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Weber, Randy K. Sr. [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
- Williams, Roger [R-TX] Republican Texas Yea
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Congress House Roll Call vote 285 and previous FOX Television Stations coverage.