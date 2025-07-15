Disaster relief fund created to help Travis County flooding victims

The Brief A short-term disaster relief fund was created to help Travis County flooding victims The Travis County CARES fund will help the Sandy Creek, Cow Creek, and Northwestern Travis Count communites How you can help is listed below



A short-term disaster relief fund has been created to help Travis County communities that were impacted by devastating flooding during the holiday weekend.

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a formal agreement with the Central Texas Community Foundation (CTXCF) to establish and manage the Travis County Cares Fund.

The Travis County Cares Fund will provide direct financial relief to neighbors who were hit hardest after devastating floods, such as the Sandy Creek, Cow Creek, and Northwestern Travis County communities.

What they're saying:

"Travis County CARES will help affected community members and families get back on their feet and allow them to focus their efforts on personal healing," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "The road to full recovery will be long, but with partners like the Central Texas Community Foundation, we can make this road a little easier for those who need the help. I thank everyone at Central Texas Community Foundation for their partnership and the people who are generously donating to this worthy cause."

"At the Central Texas Community Foundation, our mission is rooted in supporting the needs of our community," said CTXCF Executive Director Amy Merida. "Community needs are never more pronounced than they are during times of crisis. That’s why when we were approached by Travis County leadership, we were honored to step in to create the Travis County CARES relief fund."

How to help

Contributions to the Travis County Cares Fund will be tax-deductible and used only for relief within Travis County.

A standard 5% administrative fee will apply to donations, along with credit card processing fees, as needed.

If you would like to donate online, click here.

If you would like to send a check, here is what you'll need to do:

Please make checks payable to CTXCF or Central Texas Community Foundation, with the memo: TRAVIS COUNTY CARES - FLOOD RELIEF

Mail to:

302 N. Lampasas St.

Round Rock, TX 78664