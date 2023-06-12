How to keep pets safe in the summer heat

With temperatures over 100 degrees this week, a reminder for pet owners: the heat can be dangerous for pets, especially dogs.

Austin Pets Alive! shared some tips to keep your pet safe:

Check the pavement before going on a walk. Place your hand on it for 10 full seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. Know the signs – lagging is the number one sign that your dog is too hot.

Water, water, water! Let your pet go for a swim in cool water and make sure they are staying hydrated. Getting your pet wet is the best way to speed up the cooling process.

Keep an eye on your pet’s tongue and eyes . Red eyes and a tongue hanging very far out of a dog’s mouth is an indication that they are overheating.

Limit outdoor activity. Take short walks in shaded areas or consider taking an evening stroll.

Do NOT leave your pet in the car, not even for a short period of time.

There are other summer heat tips that are less commonly talked about, but APA! says they are just as important.

Supervise your pet in the pool. To avoid a dangerous situation, consider fencing off or covering your pool for when you aren’t home.

Avoid cutting their hair too short. Their fur helps combat sunburns and regulate body temperature. Pet sunscreen can also help.

It's important to remember that dogs only sweat through their mouth, feet, and ears, which is why they suffer from heat exhaustion faster than humans. So, even though you may be tolerating the heat, your dog may be suffering.