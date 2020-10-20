HPD Chief: 2 police officers shot in southwest Houston

article

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says a suspect has been taken into custody after two police officers were shot in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Holly Hall on Tuesday morning.

Chief Acevedo wrote on Twitter, "We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.”

Just before 10 a.m., HPD said SWAT was responding to the scene for a possible barricaded suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m., Chief Acevedo said the suspect was taken into custody. HPD said the suspect was being transported to the hospital.

The conditions of the wounded officers have not been released. Chief Acevedo is scheduled to provide an update from the hospital at 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check for back for updates.