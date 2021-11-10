HPD Chief says report of security guard being injected with drugs during AstroWorld was false

As the investigation into the deadly AstroWorld Festival is ongoing, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner clarified one statement that he previously made.

On Saturday, he stated that authorities received a report that a security guard was pricked in the neck possibly with drugs.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said so far, his investigators have met with the medical examiner's office, reviewed thousands of hours of video from that night, and interviewed witnesses. Finner clarified that previous reports of a security guard who had been allegedly injected with drugs. Finner said in the news conference that story turned out to be false.

"His story is not consistent with that. He said as he was struck in his head. He went unconscious. He woke up in the security tent. He said no one injected drugs in him so we want to clear that part up," Finner said.

This comes as the investigation, which now includes the FBI, is ongoing as to what led up to the deaths of eight people on Friday night.

Over 50,000 people attended AstroWorld on Friday night.

Calls have been made by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to have an outside investigation be completed following the deadly incident.

Finner stated he believed his department will be able to get the work done, which could take several weeks or months.

"I'm really confident who we are. And here at HPD and I think we can do our own investigation. And let's not jump ahead of things. We're only a few days into this. And I'm pretty confident of what our investigators are doing already."

Independent experts hired by attorneys at Kherkher Garcia, spent the last two days inspecting the grounds of Astroworld and released their preliminary findings Wednesday.

According to those experts, the concert pit area in front of the stage where Travis Scott was performing was ‘completely inadequate in size’ and closed off by ‘moat barricades ineffective for crowd control.’

Experts also said the only designated area for medical treatment for concertgoers was not readily accessible by the crowd closest to the main stage. They add that not enough security and medical staff were present to handle the large premises and crowds.

Kherkher Garcia and multiple other law firms have also filed to preserve all videos and audio evidence taken from production crews, for future forensic analysis.

