Human remains found in Alabama identified as man missing from Austin since 2022

The Brief Human remains found in Cleburne County, Alabama, have been identified as a man who went missing from Austin, Texas, in 2022. The victim, Peter Alexander Robinson, was believed to have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time he disappeared. His identity was confirmed through dental and DNA analysis, and his family has been notified.



Officials with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office in Heflin, Alabama have identified human remains that were found on June 22, 2025, as belonging to a man who was reported missing from Austin in 2022.

Remains of missing Austin man discovered

What we know:

The remains were found in a wooded area on I-20 in Cleburne County, AL, which is east of Birmingham, near the Alabama-Georgia state line.

Deputies say while processing the scene, there was evidence on site that led them to believe the remains belonged to Peter Alexander Robinson.

Robinson was reported missing around December 2022. Deputies also learned the vehicle Robinson was traveling in was towed from that same area on I-20 on Jan. 12, 2023.

According to a fundraiser set up to hire a private investigator, his family said he was supposed to be traveling to LA from Austin, and never notified his family that he had arrived. They said it was unusual for him. They were unable to reach him after that.

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for analysis. His identity was confirmed by dental and DNA analysis.

Robinson's family was notified that his body had been found.

Deputies say the body was discovered by an individual who contacted authorities.

What they're saying:

Deputies say it is believed Robinson was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his disappearance.

"We want to take this moment to remind everyone that mental health struggles are real and can affect anyone," said Cleburne County Sheriff Daniel. "If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. Help is available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential support 24/7.