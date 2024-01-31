Humorous highway signs: Federal government urges states to stop

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is pushing back, after the federal government urged states to get rid of humorous highway signs.

If you drive on Central Texas freeways, you’ve likely seen them. Some are seasonal: saying things like "Santa’s watching – put down the phone." Others venture into pop culture: "Drive Safe. Even Barbie Buckles Up."

But the Federal Highway administration is now strongly cautioning states against using signs like this.

In the latest manual outlining national standards for traffic control devices, the Federal Highway Administration states: "The FHWA recommended that messages with obscure meaning, references to popular culture, that are intended to be humorous, or otherwise use nonstandard syntax for a traffic control device, not be displayed because they can be misunderstood…and, therefore, degrade the overall effectiveness of the sign…"

Drivers we spoke to disagree.

"Excessive, excessive control. There's really no need, as long as it’s getting the message across," said Leo Ascensio of Austin.

"I think the humor actually catches people’s attention," said Rising McDowell of Austin.

In a statement to FOX 7, TxDOT said: "Our message board signs along Texas highways are a great tool to show important safety information to drivers. Every message we post includes a safety component, and we will continue to do that."

