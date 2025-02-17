Hundreds of FAA workers fired after deadly D.C. plane crash by Trump administration

The Brief Hundreds of FAA workers were fired by the Trump administration The firings come weeks after the deadly plane crash in D.C.



The Trump administration has fired hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration employees.

This comes less than a month after a deadly plane crash in Washington D.C.

Trump administration fires FAA employees

The backstory:

Last week, probationary workers received e-mails notifying them of the layoffs.

"Around 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, hundreds of employees received messages from an executive order Microsoft address notifying them that they were fired," said David Spero, the professional aviation safety specialists’ president.

Spero says there could be more emails to come, and employees could also be banned from entering FAA buildings by Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Among those fired were those that worked for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance. As well as those working on an urgent and classified early warning radar system.

The Trump administration referred to the aviation equipment as outdated following the deadly plane crash that killed 67 people last month.

"We should have had better equipment. We don't. We have obsolete equipment. They were understaffed for whatever reason," says President Trump.

"If you look at these old, antiquated air traffic control systems, it really does look like a video game that is 30 years old," says Vice President JD Vance.

Senator Maria Cantwell recently asked the Transportation Department to bar Elon Musk from any involvement in efforts to reform air traffic control.

"It's a clear conflict of interest. And Secretary Duffy should make sure that Mr. Musk is not part of the FAA air transportation system. He has been fined for violations," says Washington Senator Maria Cantwell.

Air traffic controller shortage in Austin

What they're saying:

The firing comes at a time when DOGE and the Trump administration are looking to cut back on federal spending, and while there is already a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The FAA says only 53% of 60 controller positions are filled in Austin.

"We are in the top five airports with the greatest shortage of air traffic controllers," says Congressman Lloyd Doggett.