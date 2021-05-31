Hundreds without power in Austin over the weekend

Around 900 Austin Energy customers are without power on Monday following Friday’s storm.

"It’s still a hassle to be without electricity for this long, we really thought it would be fixed by now," said Ernest Mckenney, one of the many without power.

Mckenney was out of town when Friday’s storm hit. When he arrived Saturday, he was without power and found a giant tree branch that fell right in front of his home. In his backyard, another fell right on power lines.

"The limb looks like it fell in the best place it could fall, didn’t hit the house, didn’t hit any neighbor’s buildings or fence. Except for pulling out the power lines, that’s the only damage that was done," said Mckenney.

It took till Monday for crews to come out and clear debris on the roadway following Friday’s storm. Getting power back is a different story.

On Monday Mckenney was still without, and many others in his area in the same boat. He was fortunate his son bought a generator following the winter storms in February which resulted in thousands of Texans to go without power for days.

"We’ve been able to keep the refrigerator running and not lose any food, we also have an air conditioner so we have that hooked up so at least the bedroom is cool," Mckenney said.

According to Austin Energy, they’ve been spending this weekend trying to restore power across the city.

Mckenney said all he can do is just keep his generator running while he waits. "I’m close to a filling station so I just go over there a couple times a day and get more gas, add it to the machine."

With more storms expected this week, Austin Energy said there may even be more outages as the week continues.