Hunt County infant mauled to death by dog

article

An infant child in Hunt County was mauled to death Monday by a pit bull that got loose.

Authorities and medics were called Monday around 11 a.m. to a home in the 9900 block of Private Road 3820 in the Easy Living addition about a dog attack.

A Hunt County deputy arrived before medics did and found the baby badly hurt in the roadway. The deputy tried to help the baby until the medics arrived.

The infant was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

Investigators say the baby got out of an enclosed yard without family members knowing and walked down a gravel road.

That was when a pit bull, who had escaped from a four-foot chainlink fence, attacked the infant in the road.

Advertisement

The dog was seized and is being held at an animal control facility.

The sheriff says no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.