Hurricane Beryl preparations in Texas

Texas is preparing for the potential landfall of Hurricane Beryl.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 10 a.m. July 5, portions of northeastern Mexico and the lower and middle Texas coast are expected to see heavy rainfall late Sunday and Monday, with an increasing risk of hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flooding.

Hurricane Beryl became the first Category 5 storm of the season earlier this week and made landfall in the Caribbean as the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic.

In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to 24-hour Level II and begin readying resources for potential deployment.

TDEM has readied the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Up to 200 Search and Rescue Personnel, including Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazard Incident Strike Teams

Texas National Guard: Up to 1,000 National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Helicopters

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Tactical Marine Unit, and Aircraft

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams, severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: Highway maintenance personnel, and personnel to monitor roadway conditions

Additional state resources will remain on standby to be deployed as the forecast materializes and conditions warrant.

Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage.

Additionally, visitors to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and remain aware of the risks of rip currents during an approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Texans are also encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.