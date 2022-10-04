Hurricane Ian: Additional Texas resources sent to assist with Florida's recovery efforts
article
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed additional state resources to support Florida's response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
In the past 24 hours, TDEM has activated and deployed the following resources:
- Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences: Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET)—consisting of seven veterinarians, six veterinary technicians, three small animal mobile medical platforms, and two mobile veterinary trucks—to provide veterinary support for more than 80 search and rescue canines
- Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET)—consisting of seven veterinarians, six veterinary technicians, three small animal mobile medical platforms, and two mobile veterinary trucks—to provide veterinary support for more than 80 search and rescue canines
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service:Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit—consisting of seven disaster assessment and recovery (DAR) agents—to provide logistical and administrative support for the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team
- Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit—consisting of seven disaster assessment and recovery (DAR) agents—to provide logistical and administrative support for the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team
- Texas Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TERT):Deploying two 9-1-1 dispatchers—one from the Midlothian Police Department and one from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office—to assist impacted Florida counties with their post-storm dispatching responsibilities
- Deploying two 9-1-1 dispatchers—one from the Midlothian Police Department and one from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office—to assist impacted Florida counties with their post-storm dispatching responsibilities
- Texas Division of Emergency Management:Emergency Sheltering Task Force member—one Mass Care Coordinator—to assist the state of Florida with shelter and mass care coordination
- Emergency Sheltering Task Force member—one Mass Care Coordinator—to assist the state of Florida with shelter and mass care coordination
RELATED STORY: Hurricane Ian: Texas first responders prepare to help with relief efforts in Florida
These resources were activated at the request of Florida officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
In the past week, Texas has mobilized and deployed more than 100 personnel to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts, including:
- Texas A&M Forest Service: One Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Fire Engine Strike Team—consisting of 23 firefighters, five fire engines, and two command vehicles—to provide structural firefighting support for local jurisdictions in Florida All-Hazards Incident Management Team: 12 personnel supporting field operations in impacted areas and one mobile command post
- One Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Fire Engine Strike Team—consisting of 23 firefighters, five fire engines, and two command vehicles—to provide structural firefighting support for local jurisdictions in Florida
- All-Hazards Incident Management Team: 12 personnel supporting field operations in impacted areas and one mobile command post
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team: 45 first responders to carry out search and rescue efforts, four boats, two search and rescue canines
- Texas A&M Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team: 45 first responders to carry out search and rescue efforts, four boats, two search and rescue canines
- Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team: Two personnel to support processing assistance requests at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center Texas Disaster Recovery Task Force: Five personnel to support volunteer and donations management in impacted areas
- Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team: Two personnel to support processing assistance requests at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center
- Texas Disaster Recovery Task Force: Five personnel to support volunteer and donations management in impacted areas
Additional resources may be deployed as requested. For more information, visit emacweb.org.