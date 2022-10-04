Hurricane Ian: Additional Texas resources sent to assist with Florida's recovery efforts

article

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed additional state resources to support Florida's response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In the past 24 hours, TDEM has activated and deployed the following resources:

Texas A&M University School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences: Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) —consisting of seven veterinarians, six veterinary technicians, three small animal mobile medical platforms, and two mobile veterinary trucks—to provide veterinary support for more than 80 search and rescue canines

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service:Disaster Assessment and Recovery Unit—consisting of seven disaster assessment and recovery (DAR) agents—to provide logistical and administrative support for the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team

Texas Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (TERT) :Deploying two 9-1-1 dispatchers—one from the Midlothian Police Department and one from the Hood County Sheriff’s Office—to assist impacted Florida counties with their post-storm dispatching responsibilities

Texas Division of Emergency Management:Emergency Sheltering Task Force member—one Mass Care Coordinator—to assist the state of Florida with shelter and mass care coordination

These resources were activated at the request of Florida officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

In the past week, Texas has mobilized and deployed more than 100 personnel to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts, including:

Additional resources may be deployed as requested. For more information, visit emacweb.org.