Hurricane Ian almost a Category 5 storm packing 155-mph winds as it nears Florida

Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.

The hurricane was expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon or early evening along the heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at "highest risk" of a devastating storm surge. Other impacts could include strong wind, torrential rain, flooding, and widespread power outages.

Ian was centered about 55 miles west of Naples at 8 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The projected path and intensity of Hurricane Ian.

"This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian's path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

"Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly. So please hunker down," DeSantis added.

Ian appeared on track to slam into Florida’s southwestern Gulf coast somewhere north of Fort Myers and some 125 miles south of Tampa, sparing the bay area from a rare direct hit from a hurricane. The Fort Myers area is popular with retirees and tourists drawn to pristine white sandy beaches and long barrier islands, which forecasters said could be completely inundated.

Updated storm-surge forecast from the National Hurricane Center. (FOX Weather)

The hurricane center warned of catastrophic storm surges raising the water level as much as 12 feet to 16 feet above ground level for coastal areas straddling Punta Gorda and Fort Myers, which are between Naples and Sarasota.

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law, no one could be forced to flee.

A screenshot from a video shows an emergency vehicle traveling on the Sunshine Skyway over Tampa Bay, Fla., on Sept. 28, 2022. (Credit: Florida DOT)

Ian’s forward movement slowed over the Gulf, enabling the hurricane to grow wider and stronger. Florida's residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes and businesses.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A gasoline pump is shut down and wrapped in plastic in St. Pete Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The International Space Station was scheduled to fly over the hurricane at 3 p.m. ET, and on Thursday at 2:10 p.m. NASA TV planned to share live views of the storm from space.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian's path to brace for days without electricity. As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Parts of Florida's east coast faced a storm surge threat as well, and isolated tornadoes were spinning off the storm well ahead of landfall.

Meanwhile, areas of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby to respond as needed.

Before turning toward Florida, Ian struck Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province with sustained winds of 125 mph and caused destruction in the island nation's world-famous tobacco belt. No deaths were reported.

The Associated Press, FOX 13 Tampa Bay, and FOX Weather contributed to this story.