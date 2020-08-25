Hurricane Laura evacuees from Galveston headed to Austin

Officials with the City of Galveston say that Hurricane Laura evacuees from Galveston will be coming to Austin.

In a news release, officials say that buses are being staged at the Island Community Center located at 4700 Broadway in Galveston and are transporting those who need assistance out of the area throughout the day.

The first evacuees will reportedly arrive in Austin sometime this afternoon.

The City of Austin, Travis County, Hays County, and Williamson County have activated the Capital Area Shelter Hub Plan at the request of the State of Texas to prepare to receive the evacuees from Galveston and other coastal communities. The effort will be coordinated out of the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 activation.

The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management have been reviewing and altering the plan to prepare to respond to sheltering needs during a pandemic since earlier this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in substantial changes to the plan to shelter evacuees. These changes include assigning evacuees to hotels instead of a few or single large congregate shelter.

At this time, the planned locations to receive evacuees and the locations of hotels for evacuees are not being made public.

Laura is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. Forecasters and state officials are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Laura as it makes its way towards the Gulf Coast and Governor Greg Abbott says the state is prepared and ready.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and President Trump have granted the governor's disaster declaration request. That frees up federal dollars to provide emergency protective measures and helps if mass evacuations and shelters are needed.

Gov. Abbott also issued a state disaster declaration for 23 counties at risk including Harris, Galveston, and several others along the Gulf Coast.

The governor reminds Texans that property and belongings can be replaced but lives cannot. "I call on all Texans who may be in harm's way to put their safety and their family's lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials."

