Laura expected to hit as major hurricane, Texas is 'prepared and ready'

article

Laura, now a hurricane, is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. Forecasters and state officials are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Laura as it makes its way towards the Gulf Coast and Governor Greg Abbott says the state is prepared and ready.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and President Trump have granted the governor's disaster declaration request. That frees up federal dollars to provide emergency protective measures and helps if mass evacuations and shelters are needed.

Gov. Abbott also issued a state disaster declaration for 23 counties at risk including Harris, Galveston, and several others along the Gulf Coast.

The governor reminds Texans that property and belongings can be replaced but lives cannot. "I call on all Texans who may be in harm's way to put their safety and their family's lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials."

"We are prepared especially for Laura to turn into a Category 3 hurricane by the time that it makes landfall and there are some projections that push that on to the Texas coastline and so this is the time when everyone needs to prepare for these oncoming hurricanes and make sure you take action to save your lives," Gov. Abbott said at a news conference over the weekend.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

FOX 7 Austin Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that Laura is now in the Gulf of Mexico and is better organized and that a slight shift west in the track forecast has occurred.

The current forecast indicates a landfall along the upper Texas coast or southwest Louisiana late Wednesday night or early Thursday now as a major hurricane.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

On this track, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday in outer bands in central and eastern portions of South-Central Texas. Less than 1 inch of rain is forecast over this area.

Some westward shift of Laura’s track is still possible. If this happens rain chances Wednesday and Thursday could be higher for South-Central Texas.

RELATED: Laura becomes hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues state disaster declaration as two tropical systems approach the Texas coast

Zack and the rest of the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team will continue to monitor changing forecasts closely and provide updates on-air, online, and on social media.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

__

CLICK HERE FOR LATEST ON STORMS