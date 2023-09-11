Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane as East Coast braces for possible impacts

Hurricane Lee is still a large, major hurricane as it moves towards the southwest Atlantic. Dangerous surf and rip currents along the majority of the East Coast are beginning, which will worsen throughout the week, according to FOX Weather.

Citing a report from the National Hurricane Center, FOX Weather noted that winds were sustained around 120 mph, making the storm a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

FOX Weather notes that while the storm will remain far enough away from the Caribbean Islands for any direct impacts, dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are already buffeting the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. These conditions will continue spreading to Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the coming days.

RELATED: Hurricane Lee restrengthens to major hurricane with dangerous surf arriving to eastern US beaches Sunday

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, sea conditions had deteriorated along Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with 10-15 foot surf and life-threatening rip currents. The agency explains that there are particular dangers for those boating, fishing, visiting the beach or engaging in water sports there this weekend.

Will Lee have any impacts on the US East Coast?

Current infrared satellite loop. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Lee is expected to slow down in the coming days in the Southwestern Atlantic as the steering currents wane, dangerous surf and rip currents are beginning along much of the U.S. Eastern Seaboard and continuing for the next several days.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said that Lee is not likely to be a direct threat to Florida , Georgia , or South Carolina , but the storm will generate high surf with powerful waves that may cause damage along the shorelines.

Hurricane Lee Forecast Cone (FOX Weather)

Computer models predict Lee will stay offshore of the Eastern Seaboard, some indicate that the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts may still feel effects from the storm and monitoring future forecasts is recommended, FOX Weather reported.

Hurricane Lee went from Category 1 to Category 5 in 24 hours

Lee underwent rapid intensification with extreme speed on Thursday, transforming from a Category 1 hurricane at 80 mph Wednesday night to a Category 5 monster at 165 mph just 24 hours later. Lee was only the 13th Category 5 storm to form east of the Caribbean on record, according to FOX Weather.

FOX Weather reported that the storm ran into wind shear Friday, lowering some of the storm's strength and knocking it down to a Category 3. Lee dropped to a Category 2 storm on Saturday but re-energized into a major hurricane Sunday afternoon. Lee is expected to continue to strengthen as it slowly swirls in the Southwestern Atlantic.

Where Hurricane Lee is (FOX Weather)

Where is Hurricane Lee?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is about 340 miles to the north of the northern Leeward Islands.

The hurricane continues to head in a northwest direction and has begun slowing down over the southwestern Atlantic where it is expected to continue strengthening.

Hurricane Lee Winds (FOX Weather)

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Hurricane Lee is expected to continue moving west-northwest in the open waters of the southwestern Atlantic during the coming days, remaining far to the east of the Bahamas by early next week.

On the current track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next couple of days.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for any landmasses.

While Lee had dropped in intensity Friday and early Saturday, forecasters say during the early workweek, the hurricane could regain Category 4 status, if atmospheric conditions are conducive.

Hurricane Lee Spaghetti Forecast (FOX Weather)