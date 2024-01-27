Huston-Tillotson University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

Austinites gathered at Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday morning to honor the legacy Martin Luther King Jr. left behind.

"Kudos to the city that comes in to help with this. I think it's a great contribution," said Brenda Woods, Huston-Tillotson University alumnus. "It shows that you're involved, because we have to work like the salt and pepper on the table. We're not going to get anywhere in this world."

People of all ages came out to enjoy live music from local bands.

The Austin Area Heritage Council wants to honor the legacy and action of Dr. King, promote unity and foster community.

Those who attended the event said they felt that sentiment.

"It's befitting that the MLK festival is taking place here at Huston-Tillotson University," said Virginia Pearson, academics director at Huston-Tillotson. "We are the oldest institution of higher learning here in Austin, and the only HBCU. So, it is very important that this festival is taking place on this historic campus as we celebrate all the things that Dr. King did for everyone, not only in the US., but also outside, for us to be able to have the freedoms that we have."

As many honor MLK, Sherri Marshall with Top Ladies of Distinction shares a quote from Dr. King. She says this quote has left a big impact in her life.

"Diversity that we are, you know, should work together and come together as one," Marshall said. "I mean, that is happening. Not as much as we would like, but it is happening and that we can all be united as one,."

"You know, seeing the diversity not only in race but also ages," Pearson said. "And just seeing the campus, just so colorful. And then also, just seeing bringing the community together, which is very important."

"I'm glad to see how multicultural we are, because when I was here, we were predominantly Afro-American," Woods said. "Now the college has moved to multiculturalism, which is great, and it's a great place to study it. So I'm happy that they here."