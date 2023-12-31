New year brings new education laws in Texas

The new year is ringing in with some new laws and amendments in the state of Texas, including some impacting universities and retired teachers.

As the winter semester starts, college students will notice that diversity offices will be closed.

Senate Bill 17 require public universities to end all diversity, equity and inclusion work. Universities will also be unable to offer training on diversity and inclusion for its faculty and staff, or require diversity statements in hiring processes.

Earlier this year, UT students and professors protested at the state capitol saying this new law will have a negative effect on them.

"With legislatures attacking DEI that’s like threatening my ability, not only my ability but also my peers, to feel safe and empowered and welcomed on their campuses" said UT student Samaeeha Rizbi.

"As a native Texan who is a product of public K-12 education, I know the harm that it causes not to have the language to talk about the injustices you see all around you," said UT professor Ashantee Reese.

The law’s restrictions do not apply to class instruction, but multiple university officials have said the law has made hiring new faculty more difficult.

Another bill that will go into effect on Jan. 1 is SB 10, which will give members of the Texas Retirement System a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Teachers who retired between September 2013 through August 2020 will be eligible for a two-percent adjustment and those retired between September 1st, 2001 through August 2013 will see a 4 percent adjustment and for those who retired before August 2001 will see a 6 percent adjustment.

Prop 5, which voters passed in November, also goes into effect, amending the Texas Constitution to redesignate the national research university fund as the Texas University Fund (TUF), and to appropriate funds from the economic stabilization fund to the TUF.